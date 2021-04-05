Swingby Hits One Day Volume of $2.84 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $82.13 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001131 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,869,797 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

