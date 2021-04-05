Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Synalloy were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synalloy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sarah M. Cunningham sold 8,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $84,731.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,887 shares in the company, valued at $139,564.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Synalloy stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. Synalloy Co. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $85.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter.

Synalloy Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

