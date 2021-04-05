Synchronoss Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 17,376 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,070% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,485 put options.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock worth $100,538. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,274,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 240.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57,130 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 191.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 30,894 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,124. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $158.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

