Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,383,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279,977 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.09% of Synchrony Financial worth $221,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $407,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $1,771,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $1,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

NYSE:SYF opened at $41.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.