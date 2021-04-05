Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Synovus have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company displays a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Moreover, organic and inorganic growth strategies position Synovus well. Further, improving interest income and credit quality, along with a strong capital position, will continue to support the company’s financials in the near term. Strategic investments in merger & acquisitions are likely to fortify its business. However, persistently increasing expenses technological investments and talent might hinder bottom-line expansion in the quarters ahead. Also, significant exposure to real estate loans adds to near term woes for the company. Given a high debt burden, Synovus does not seem to be well positioned in terms of liquidity.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNV. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.05.

Shares of SNV traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $45.74. 13,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,735. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,202,000 after buying an additional 146,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after buying an additional 768,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,920,000 after buying an additional 69,027 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,827,000 after buying an additional 50,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $56,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

