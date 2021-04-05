Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Lowered to $95.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.86.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $87.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.92. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -108.18 and a beta of 0.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.13 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 87.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.