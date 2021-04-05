Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $36,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.64.

Shares of PM traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.07. The stock had a trading volume of 22,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,943. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.98. The firm has a market cap of $138.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.