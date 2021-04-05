Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $33.16 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 927,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $33,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,818 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,726,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,998 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,945,000 after buying an additional 1,052,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,103,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,205,000 after buying an additional 618,752 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 66,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,195. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

