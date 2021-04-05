Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $41.91 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $41,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $8.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $484.82. The stock had a trading volume of 27,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,024. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.56 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $197.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.48 and a 200 day moving average of $420.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,241,645. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

