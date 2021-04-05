Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $68.02 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 293,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,625 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for approximately 0.7% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $68,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,323,000 after buying an additional 151,125 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock traded up $4.19 on Monday, reaching $335.90. 7,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,407. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $94.80 and a one year high of $339.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.57.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.38.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

