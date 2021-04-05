Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,018 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FedEx were worth $30,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $285.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.