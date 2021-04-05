Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,626 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 465.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $310,483.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,669,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,861,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,747 shares of company stock worth $8,198,642 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,318. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.09.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.81.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

