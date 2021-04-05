Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Global Payments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $5,816,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 292,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,946,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,655. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.55 and a twelve month high of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,346.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

