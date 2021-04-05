Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. QTS Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of QTS Realty Trust worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Insiders have sold a total of 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,921 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QTS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.84. 4,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,427. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.88 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.05%.

QTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.72.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

