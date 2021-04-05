Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.97 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000. Unilever accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 28,565.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 128,546 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,211,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,203,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period.

Get Unilever alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.36. 13,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,304. The company has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.