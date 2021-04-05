Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,417.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,269. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $757.18 and a 1-year high of $1,446.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,256.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,196.07.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,383.04.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,602 shares of company stock worth $38,763,419. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.