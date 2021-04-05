Team17 Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Team17 Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

TSVNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Team17 Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of TSVNF stock remained flat at $$10.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

