Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $191.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teladoc has been gaining from buoyant demand for remote medical expertise, which is boosting the telehealth market. It is witnessing more telehealth visits, outpacing its membership rise, highlighting the rapid adoption of telehealth services. Its international expansion provides it with geographical diversification. The company is steadily banking on acquisitions for boosting its service offerings and creating a global footprint. Its shares have underperformed the industry in a year. Nevertheless, strong earnings guidance for 2021 is another positive. It caters to a diverse client population through a highly efficient and effective distribution network. However, substantial investments in building business will keep its costs elevated. Its negative return on equity, high debt level along with weak interest service capability is an added concern.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.38.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $182.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.11 and a 200-day moving average of $217.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $135.52 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.83 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total transaction of $681,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,517.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,813,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,248,289.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 685,374 shares of company stock worth $138,488,478 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,001 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after acquiring an additional 996,628 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

