Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) PT Lowered to $2.00

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TELL. Wolfe Research upgraded Tellurian from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $962.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.62. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. The company had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 million. Analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $6,823,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock worth $11,393,353 over the last ninety days. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tellurian by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 277,608 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 10.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 325,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 30,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tellurian by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,485,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after buying an additional 478,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tellurian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

