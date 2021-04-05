Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) VP Sells $5,636,994.00 in Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $5,636,994.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TLS stock traded up $1.90 on Monday, hitting $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 67,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,894. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84.

Get Telos alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $59,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $42,853,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $17,731,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $13,644,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,757,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.