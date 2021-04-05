TenX Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. One TenX coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a total market cap of $33.18 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TenX has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00053845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.12 or 0.00677225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00071245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00028199 BTC.

TenX Profile

PAY is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars.

