Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded by Wedbush to “Buy”

Wedbush upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $1,000.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $382.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $661.75 on Friday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $635.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,328.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $691.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $615.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,237,947. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

