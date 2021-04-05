Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.78 Billion

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $4.78 billion and $1.45 billion worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar. One Tezos token can currently be bought for $6.24 or 0.00010605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029152 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009405 BTC.

Tezos Token Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 765,540,919 tokens. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.