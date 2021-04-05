The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives $46.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.14.

AAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

AAN traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $26.53. 11,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,561. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32. The Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $907.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 22.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

