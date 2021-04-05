The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,293 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of The AES by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 138,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 207,878 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 8,767.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,275 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in The AES by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 240,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 131,630 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in The AES in the 4th quarter worth $1,440,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AES opened at $27.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

