The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $66.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $564,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock valued at $81,392,180. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

