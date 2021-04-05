The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,899 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAKE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $59.08 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

