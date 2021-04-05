The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $41.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $63.20.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

