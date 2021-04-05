The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHEF. TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Shares of CHEF opened at $31.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 325.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $2,801,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at $149,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.