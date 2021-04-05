The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Decreased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $52.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

