The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGZ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period.

NYSE GGZ opened at $14.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

