The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.77-1.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.14.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $11.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.99 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Macerich will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

MAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Macerich from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Macerich from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $10.32.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.