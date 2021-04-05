The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KW. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 16.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 5,802.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,242,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,756 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of KW stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.06 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 398,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,832. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

