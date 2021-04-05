The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of LGI Homes worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,825,000 after buying an additional 126,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 108,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 44,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LGI Homes by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LGI Homes news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 9,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $1,295,168.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,581.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $501,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,840,527.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.86.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $153.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.15 and its 200-day moving average is $116.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $154.32.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

