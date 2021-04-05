The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,155 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $42.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $44.94.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $675.85 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

In other Mueller Industries news, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $94,375.00. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,618,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MLI shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

