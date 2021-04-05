The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 1,413.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,786,000 after buying an additional 1,215,470 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,212,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Middleby by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 388,355 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Middleby by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,630,000 after purchasing an additional 127,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,144,000.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby stock opened at $165.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.13. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $172.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.