The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $20,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 6,224,701 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,816,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,787,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,151 shares of company stock valued at $194,212,311. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $15.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $643.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $755.77 and a 200 day moving average of $741.39. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.29 and a 1 year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $782.15.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

