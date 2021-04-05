The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $191.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $94.52 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.77.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

