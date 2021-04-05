The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 210,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 35,847 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 75,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 26,258 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $868,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.84.

In other news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,281.65. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $25.15 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.34%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

