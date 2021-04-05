Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) rose 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 5,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 543,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $615.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $326.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

