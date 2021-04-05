Traders Purchase Large Volume of Qualtrics International Call Options (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,756 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 470% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,536 call options.

Several equities analysts have commented on XM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

Shares of NYSE XM traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 24,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,390. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

