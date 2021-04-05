TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein Sells 60,000 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $2,437,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,239.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TMDX traded down $5.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,665,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,973. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. Equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 257,082 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 120.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 87,548 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 187.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 58,735 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 52,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 44,245 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.