TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,241 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of TransUnion worth $67,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 58.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $1,598,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth $8,817,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 872.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 55,447 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRU opened at $92.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.51. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $58.76 and a 12-month high of $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,805.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,166. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

