Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.53

Shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.53 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 10862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded Tribune Publishing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.91 million, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.47). Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tribune Publishing will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tribune Publishing by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tribune Publishing by 730.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 42,529 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Tribune Publishing by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tribune Publishing by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tribune Publishing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

