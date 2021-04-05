Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $462.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to post $462.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $475.71 million. Trip.com Group reported sales of $669.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on TCOM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

Shares of TCOM traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.55. 49,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,919,974. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.33 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,223,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,987,000 after acquiring an additional 41,344 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,959,000.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

