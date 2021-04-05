tru Independence LLC Acquires Shares of 850 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 407.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $80,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $120,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,862 shares of company stock valued at $10,179,455 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EGLE traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $428.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.39.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

