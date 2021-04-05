tru Independence LLC Buys New Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,599,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 52,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Stride by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,780 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Stride by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 218,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 114,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stride in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

LRN traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,221. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.73 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

