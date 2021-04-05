tru Independence LLC Invests $27.76 Million in Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,759,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the third quarter valued at $1,145,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:WRN traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,441. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.92.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper & Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

