tru Independence LLC Invests $38.50 Million in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,500,000.

Separately, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ASM remained flat at $$1.29 on Monday. 12,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,745,879. The company has a market cap of $128.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.82.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 140.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Research analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

