tru Independence LLC Makes New Investment in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)

tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,166,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,228,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,592,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFI traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.29. 6,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,053. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $120.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.88 and a beta of 0.19. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BurgerFi International Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.

